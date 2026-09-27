D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah head to Delhi for CWC meet

BENGALURU/DELHI : Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah are set to travel to the national capital on Monday to attend a high-stakes meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday.

The CWC is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on September 29 to deliberate on the controversy surrounding the Election Commission of India and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The meeting is expected to be chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by senior party leaders from across the country.

Representing Karnataka at the meeting will be former CM Veerappa Moily and MP Nasir Hussain. KPCC president B K Hariprasad, senior leader K H Muniyappa are not expected to attend. When contacted, Moily told The New Sunday Express, ‘’Yes, I will be going to Delhi.’’

The meeting comes amid a political storm following a report by a daily newspaper, which claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had formally raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions linked to electoral roll procedures and the SIR exercise.

Former chief election commissioner O P Rawat has weighed in separately, arguing that the commission decisions must ultimately be reached through consensus or majority vote, and that an election, once completed, cannot be retrospectively cancelled.

The Congress deliberations are not happening in isolation. Opposition INDIA bloc parties are likely to hold their own meeting in Delhi on September 30 to discuss concerns over the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

Party sources indicated that the CWC session will also take stock of the broader political situation ahead of the opposition’s joint response.