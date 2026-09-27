GI-tagged Kalaburagi tur dal makes its way to Maldives

KALABURAGI: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) flagged off a shipment of 1 metric tonne of Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged Kalaburagi Tur Dal to the Maldives on September 24. In a post on X, he wrote that this shipment marks a major step in expanding global market access for the GI-tagged Kalaburagi tur dal.

Goyal said the initiative marks a major step towards expanding international markets for India’s GI-tagged agricultural products and strengthening the participa-tion of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO)-led brands in agricultural exports.

The export authority pointed out that a key feature of this shipment is the higher price farmers receive through the export value chain. While the current market price of tur dal stands at Rs 60 per kg, farmers secured Rs 82 per kg through this export-linked channel, yielding a profit of over 30%.

This initiative also offers FPOs the opportunity to participate closely in export-oriented value chains and connects producers with international markets. It demonstrates the potential of organised export channels to improve market access and value realisation for farmers, it said.