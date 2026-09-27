Renukaswamy murder case: Darshan’s plea to postpone Pradosh’s statement junked

BENGALURU: The 59th City Civil and Sessions Court rejected a plea by actor Darshan, seeking to defer by a week the recording of the statement of accused Pradosh, who is now an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case. With this, Pradosh’s statement will now be recorded as scheduled on Monday, September 28.

The defence had sought the deferment, saying it needed time to approach the Supreme Court against a recent high court order. Senior advocate Hasmath Pasha, appearing for Darshan, told the court that the certified copy of the high court order was received late and the defence required at least 10 days to file an appeal before the apex court.

The prosecution rejected the contention, saying the order was uploaded on the court’s official website the same day it was pronounced.

Pasha argued that the prosecution should proceed with the examination of other witnesses and keep Pradosh’s statement pending until an appeal was filed before the Supreme Court.

Additional Special Public Prosecutor (ASPP) Sachin opposed it, saying Pradosh has already been served official summons on September 24 following detailed proceedings before the high court. The prosecution said the defence plea contained no new grounds and urged the court to dismiss it.

The court accepted the prosecution’s objection and rejected the defence application.

Pavithra’s bail plea rejected

The same court rejected the regular bail application filed by Pavithra Gowda, the prime accused (A1) in the Renukaswamy murder case. Pavithra, who is in judicial custody in connection with the murder allegedly involving actor Darshan and others, approached the court seeking regular bail citing health issues, will now continue to remain in judicial custody.