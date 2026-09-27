Three district judges sworn in as additional judges of Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to Usharani, KS Bharath Kumar and NV Bhavani as Additional Judges of the High Court of Karnataka, at a ceremony held at the glass house of Lok Bhavan on Friday.

The trio was elevated from the district judiciary as additional judges of the High Court.

Justice Usharani, from Dakshina Kannada district, completed her BA (Law) and LLB from Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College in Mangaluru, began judicial service as a Munsiff in 1998.

Justice Bharath Kumar from Virajpet graduated from National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. He was appointed as a district judge in 2015.

Justice Bhavani from Mysuru is the daughter of former judge of the High Court, late NS Veerabhadraiah. She graduated from NLSIU and practised in Bengaluru. She entered the district judiciary in 2015 and served in Mangaluru, Ballari, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru.