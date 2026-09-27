‘Will give proof against minister Madhu Bangarappa, MLCs to CM’

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga-Bhadravathi Urban Development Authority Chairman H S Sundaresh claimed that he has video clips of remarks allegedly made by District in-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa and MLCs Balkhees Banu and Manjunath Bhandari about Congress leaders and plans to submit them to senior party leaders as well as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

Addressing a press conference at a private hotel here on Saturday, Sundaresh said he stood by most of the statements he made at his previous press conference, while expressing regret over some of his remarks. “I will soon meet the CM and inform him about everything that is happening in the Congress,” he said.

Sundaresh apologised for using inappropriate language against former minister Kimmane Ratnakar. He also said he would apologise if he had made objectionable remarks about DCC Bank president R M Manjunath Gowda.

Sundaresh said he regretted referring to Bangarappa in the singular form but maintained that he stood by his other comments about the minister.