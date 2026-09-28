Cong MLA BR Patil ‘unhappy’ with own govt over land reforms

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Aland BR Patil has expressed dissatisfaction with his own government for failing to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, particularly provisions relating to Sections 79A, 79B and 79C, which were repealed by the BJP government in 2020.

Patil, who had earlier openly voiced his displeasure, is now planning to write to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, alleging that the Congress government has failed to honour a commitment made before the budget.

“I will write to Rahul Gandhi on Monday as the government has failed to restore the sections as the repealing them by the BJP government amounted to the erstwhile zamindari (landlordism) system,” he told TNIE.

According to Patil, he had discussed the issue with then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and it was agreed that the provisions would be restored or suitably amended. He claimed the proposal was part of the initial budget draft but was subsequently dropped before the budget was presented in the Assembly.