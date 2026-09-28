Cong MLA BR Patil ‘unhappy’ with own govt over land reforms

BENGALURU: Congress MLA from Aland BR Patil has expressed dissatisfaction with his own government for failing to amend the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, particularly provisions relating to Sections 79A, 79B and 79C, which were repealed by the BJP government in 2020.
Patil, who had earlier openly voiced his displeasure, is now planning to write to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, alleging that the Congress government has failed to honour a commitment made before the budget.
“I will write to Rahul Gandhi on Monday as the government has failed to restore the sections as the repealing them by the BJP government amounted to the erstwhile zamindari (landlordism) system,” he told TNIE.
According to Patil, he had discussed the issue with then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and it was agreed that the provisions would be restored or suitably amended. He claimed the proposal was part of the initial budget draft but was subsequently dropped before the budget was presented in the Assembly.
The MLA said the repeal of the provisions had serious implications for small and marginal farmers.
Sections 79A and 79B had earlier imposed restrictions on the purchase and holding of agricultural land based on income and the status of the purchaser, while Section 79C dealt with declarations and proceedings for violations.
Patil recalled that former CM D Devaraj Urs had introduced land reforms under the principle of ‘land to the tiller’, enabling tenant farmers to become landowners. He argued that the original intent of the reforms should be protected.
The 2020 amendments removed Sections 79A, 79B and 79C, significantly liberalising the purchase and holding of agricultural land in Karnataka, he said.
Patil said more than three years of the Congress government had passed, but the promised changes had not been brought in. Patil said he would raise the issue with the party’s central leadership and seek an explanation on why the proposal, which was initially included in the budget draft, was dropped.