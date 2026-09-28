Congress targeting institutions fearing poll loss: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday accused the Congress of targeting constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India, Supreme Court, CBI and ED out of fear of losing elections. Ashoka said Congress leaders were questioning institutions whenever electoral outcomes did not favour them. He alleged that the party was now targeting the ECI over the SIR of electoral rolls.

Ashoka said the Supreme Court had upheld the legal validity of SIR and asked the Congress to specify its objections and identify the documents on which its allegations were based. He also questioned the Congress’ objections to the removal of alleged illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani residents from electoral rolls.

On the ECI controversy, Ashoka said that if Congress believed there were irregularities in the electoral process, it should approach the Supreme Court with evidence. He also said the Congress’ demand for fresh elections in places where it had won was inconsistent. He criticised Congress’ election strategy and said the BJP was prepared to face the party in upcoming elections.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Election Commission, Ashoka alleged that the Congress leader had previously questioned EVMs and sought evidence regarding the surgical strikes. He said Congress was now raising similar doubts about various institutions for political reasons.