Congress targeting institutions fearing poll loss: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday accused the Congress of targeting constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission of India, Supreme Court, CBI and ED out of fear of losing elections. Ashoka said Congress leaders were questioning institutions whenever electoral outcomes did not favour them. He alleged that the party was now targeting the ECI over the SIR of electoral rolls.
Ashoka said the Supreme Court had upheld the legal validity of SIR and asked the Congress to specify its objections and identify the documents on which its allegations were based. He also questioned the Congress’ objections to the removal of alleged illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani residents from electoral rolls.
On the ECI controversy, Ashoka said that if Congress believed there were irregularities in the electoral process, it should approach the Supreme Court with evidence. He also said the Congress’ demand for fresh elections in places where it had won was inconsistent. He criticised Congress’ election strategy and said the BJP was prepared to face the party in upcoming elections.
Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Election Commission, Ashoka alleged that the Congress leader had previously questioned EVMs and sought evidence regarding the surgical strikes. He said Congress was now raising similar doubts about various institutions for political reasons.
He also criticised the Congress over its opposition to several decisions, including the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the ban on triple talaq and the construction of the Ram temple. He said political parties should not oppose every institutional or government decision for political gains.
Ashoka criticised the Congress government over its guarantee schemes, claiming that the state’s financial situation had deteriorated. He said even some Congress MLAs had raised concerns about the continuation of the schemes.
On the Kasturirangan report, Ashoka said BJP was ready to meet the Union Minister to discuss the issue but would continue to oppose its implementation in Karnataka.