ED tightens noose, attaches properties worth Rs 442cr in RummyCulture case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 442.35 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation into the RummyCulture app and other online real-money gaming platforms.

The attached assets included fixed deposits, commercial properties, a villa and several residential properties held by family members, private family trusts and various associated entities of shareholders of Gameskraft Technologies.

ED had initiated the investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after multiple FIRs were registered in Telangana for alleged cheating.

ED had earlier conducted search and seizure operations at the offices of Gameskraft and the residences of its directors and key employees between May 7 and 14, 2026.

According to ED, Gameskraft and Rummy Time Technologies were involved in operating online real-money gaming platforms, through mobile applications under brands including RummyCulture, Rummy Prime, Playshop and Rummy Time.