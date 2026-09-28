ED tightens noose, attaches properties worth Rs 442cr in RummyCulture case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 442.35 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation into the RummyCulture app and other online real-money gaming platforms.
The attached assets included fixed deposits, commercial properties, a villa and several residential properties held by family members, private family trusts and various associated entities of shareholders of Gameskraft Technologies.
ED had initiated the investigation under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after multiple FIRs were registered in Telangana for alleged cheating.
ED had earlier conducted search and seizure operations at the offices of Gameskraft and the residences of its directors and key employees between May 7 and 14, 2026.
According to ED, Gameskraft and Rummy Time Technologies were involved in operating online real-money gaming platforms, through mobile applications under brands including RummyCulture, Rummy Prime, Playshop and Rummy Time.
The investigation allegedly found that a significant number of users were from states where online real-money gaming had been banned, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
The companies allegedly generated substantial revenues by charging platform commissions of 10% to 15% on the staking amounts deposited by users. ED alleged that while the companies assured users that the platforms were transparent, fair and free from automated players or bots, they deployed bots against users without their knowledge or consent.
This resulted in substantial financial losses to users while generating proceeds to the companies. The probe found that the companies allegedly adopted deceptive and addictive user acquisition and retention strategies.
ED said around Rs 1,035 crore was spent on promotional campaigns to attract new users. Users were allegedly lured through bonuses, referral incentives, free tournament entries and promotional rewards to encourage continued gameplay and increased deposits. Users were allegedly encouraged to convert withdrawable balances into non-withdrawable “Game Cash” through Super Booster offers.