Gavi Mutt rejects claims of seer declining Mysuru Dasara invite

KOPPAL: The Gavi Mutt has clarified that rumours being circulated on social media claiming that Abhinava Gavishiddheshwara Swamiji of Gavi Mutt has rejected the invitation to inaugurate the Dasara festivities due to the ongoing industrial agitation are false.

The seer was observing a period of silence for the past week, which ended on Saturday afternoon. The Mutt said that his opponents were spreading the rumours to create confusion.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had invited Abhinava Gavishiddheshwara Swamiji to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, and the seer has accepted the invitation. Several eminent personalities have attended the annual Gavi Mutt Jatra.

The Gavi Mutt said it is a matter of pride that Gavishree would inaugurate the Dasara festivities. Neither the Gavi Mutt nor Gavishree has issued any official statement or announcement so far rejecting the Dasara invitation, the Mutt said. It urged people not to pay heed to those attempting to create unnecessary confusion.

Meanwhile, the convenors of the Joint Action Committee of the Jilla Bachao Andolana Samiti and the Parisara Hitarakshana Vedike have written to the Chief Minister urging him not to permit the expansion of various industries, including Baldota, or the establishment of new factories.