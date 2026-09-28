Guarantee schemes burdening Karnataka govt: Minister HC Balakrishna

RAMANAGARA: Municipal Administration Minister HC Balakrishna obliquely admitted that the Congress government’s guarantee schemes have added to the financial stress on the state.

This has led to budgetary constraints and the government is now struggling to balance the demands for drought relief for farmers and other welfare measures, he said.

“If there were no guarantee schemes, the problem would not have been this severe. Farmers are agitating for relief. If we stop the guarantee schemes, the beneficiaries too will protest.

We are all struggling with this situation,” he said. The government has to ensure financial discipline while meeting various demands, he said.

“We have to run the government and balance finances. Everything has to be accommodated within budget,” he said, adding that the demands raised by persons with disabilities would be discussed in the Cabinet.