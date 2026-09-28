Hall owner, organiser booked after wall collapse kills student in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Mangaluru South Police have registered an FIR against the owner of Rama Lakshmi Narayana Hall at Yemmekere and the organiser of a students’ association event following the collapse of a first-floor parapet wall that claimed the life of a 16-year-old student and injured three others on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Parikshith Rai, the owner of the building, and Dinakar Shetty, an advocate who had organised the oath-taking ceremony of the All College Students Association office-bearers at the hall.

The deceased Moideen Shammas, a student of St Aloysius PU College, succumbed to his injuries at 11.33 pm while undergoing treatment at a private hospital after remaining in a coma for several hours. Mohammad Sanan Ahammad, Mohammed Haneef and Davud were injured.

The incident took place at 2.50 pm while several students were standing on the first-floor passage watching a rally entering the venue, while Shammas was below observing the procession. The parapet wall of the passage suddenly collapsed along with the students standing near it, with debris falling on Shammas and causing severe head, leg, and shoulder injuries.