Karnataka Home Minister Priyank criticises RSS talk in apartment complexes

BENGALURU: A social media advertisement ‘Introduction to RSS’, a talk at a residential complex in Bengaluru, has triggered a political row, after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge publicly questioned why apartment communities were opening their doors to the organisation. The invitation, circulated among residents of two apartment complexes in the city, announced a talk titled ‘Introduction to RSS: Its Goals, Activities, Functions’, scheduled for Saturday (Sept 26), from 6pm to 7pm.

The session was to be addressed by Harish Rao, described as the RSS’s Karnataka dakshina sahasampark pramukh, with promotional material stating that attendees would “understand the vision and work of the RSS, and how it contributes to a stronger, united and self-reliant Bharat”.

Reacting on X, Kharge argued that apartment associations should ask whether residential communities are meant to host “ideological recruitment and organised political-social indoctrination, particularly of young people”. He said any organisation seeking access to residents and their children should first be transparent about its legal status, finances, structure and accountability.