Karnataka Home Minister Priyank criticises RSS talk in apartment complexes

BENGALURU: A social media advertisement ‘Introduction to RSS’, a talk at a residential complex in Bengaluru, has triggered a political row, after Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge publicly questioned why apartment communities were opening their doors to the organisation. The invitation, circulated among residents of two apartment complexes in the city, announced a talk titled ‘Introduction to RSS: Its Goals, Activities, Functions’, scheduled for Saturday (Sept 26), from 6pm to 7pm.
The session was to be addressed by Harish Rao, described as the RSS’s Karnataka dakshina sahasampark pramukh, with promotional material stating that attendees would “understand the vision and work of the RSS, and how it contributes to a stronger, united and self-reliant Bharat”.
Reacting on X, Kharge argued that apartment associations should ask whether residential communities are meant to host “ideological recruitment and organised political-social indoctrination, particularly of young people”. He said any organisation seeking access to residents and their children should first be transparent about its legal status, finances, structure and accountability.
This is not Kharge’s first criticism of the RSS. The Karnataka home minister has for months pressed the issue of the organisation’s legal status, noting that the RSS has never registered as a society, trust or company, and is instead legally recognised as a “body of individuals”.
He has previously called on the Sangh to use its centenary year to voluntarily register and adopt greater financial transparency, and said at an event that the RSS “has no moral authority to issue certificates of patriotism” while warning that Karnataka could legislate to compel its registration. Kharge has also sought bans on RSS activity on government premises -- including schools, parks and playgrounds -- and pushed for disciplinary action against state employees seen participating in RSS events in uniform, citing conduct rules.
The minister’s campaign has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP and RSS supporters, who accuse him of overreach. State BJP leaders have asked whether Kharge, who holds neither the CM’s post nor party presidency, has appointed himself “Super CM of Karnataka”.