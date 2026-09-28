Man held for stealing phones, laptops worth Rs 10 lakh from PGs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man was arrested by Avalahalli police for allegedly stealing mobile phones, including high-end devices, and laptops worth more than Rs 10 lakh from different paying guest (PG) accommodations in the Avalahalli and Hoskote police station limits.

The accused has been identified as B Shivaji, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, a series of mobile phone and laptop thefts were reported in the Avalahalli and Hoskote police station limits. Following an analysis of multiple CCTV footage and other details, the police traced and arrested the accused.

The police recovered seven laptops and several mobile phones, including high-end devices, worth more than Rs 10 lakh from his possession. According to police, Shivaji would enter PG premises late at night or in the early hours of the morning.

He allegedly targeted rooms where residents were sleeping without properly locking their doors. He would steal mobile phones and laptops kept on tables and flee from the premises within minutes.