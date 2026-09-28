Namma Clinic stocks expired meds, Gadag residents scared

GADAG: Expired medicines are now being circulated, endangering the health of daily wagers, poor patients, and common people in Betageri, Gadag. Recently, patients at the Namma Clinic in Betageri, Gadag district, were given expired medicines.The incident took place three days ago and came to light later.
A doctor at the Namma Clinic gave a cough related tablet to a patient but did not realise that it was past its expiry date. While taking the tablet, the patient discovered that the medicine had expired and brought it to the doctor’s notice. While the patient showed it to the doctor, the public at the hospital alleged that this was not the first case and alluded to the doctor’s apathy. They claimed he was playing with the lives of patients.
The state government launched the Namma Clinic scheme with the ambitious goal of providing quality healthcare services to the urban poor and economically weaker sections of society. While the scheme operates across the state, a new clinic was inaugurated last year in Betageri area of Gadag district.
The primary objective behind establishing this clinic was to ensure access to quality healthcare for residents of areas like Betageri, Nekar Colony and Ashraya Colony which are home to low-income populations.
Lapses by the doctors and staff at the Betageri Namma Clinic have now triggered public anger. Serious allegations have surfaced that officials and medical staff are playing with the lives of poor patients.
In another incident which took place earlier, a woman visiting Namma Clinic for treatment was examined by a doctor and given expired tablets. These incidents have led to severe dissatisfaction and outrage.
A doctor at the Namma clinic, on the condition of anonymity, said, “We did not notice the expiry date and it is a mistake on our part. He added that they would take care and ensure such incidents were not repeated.