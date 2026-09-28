Namma Clinic stocks expired meds, Gadag residents scared

GADAG: Expired medicines are now being circulated, endangering the health of daily wagers, poor patients, and common people in Betageri, Gadag. Recently, patients at the Namma Clinic in Betageri, Gadag district, were given expired medicines.The incident took place three days ago and came to light later.

A doctor at the Namma Clinic gave a cough related tablet to a patient but did not realise that it was past its expiry date. While taking the tablet, the patient discovered that the medicine had expired and brought it to the doctor’s notice. While the patient showed it to the doctor, the public at the hospital alleged that this was not the first case and alluded to the doctor’s apathy. They claimed he was playing with the lives of patients.

The state government launched the Namma Clinic scheme with the ambitious goal of providing quality healthcare services to the urban poor and economically weaker sections of society. While the scheme operates across the state, a new clinic was inaugurated last year in Betageri area of Gadag district.