No load shedding anywhere in Karnataka despite 1,000MW shortage: Energy Minister George

MYSURU: Energy Minister KJ George said here on Sunday that there is no question of load shedding in Karnataka at present, though the state is facing a power deficit of around 1,000 MW.

After the World Environment Day celebrations at the Mysuru Palace, he said the state has been facing a power shortage for the past seven months. Procuring power from other states is difficult even when the state is willing to pay.

The entire country is facing this problem. Still, the state government is managing the situation by procuring electricity from various states, he said. Measures are also being taken to increase power generation capacity within Karnataka, the minister added.

“If the situation worsens in the future, a decision will be taken after consulting with the chief minister. But there is no load shedding anywhere now.

There was a brief disruption in power supply for a day or two last week due to a technical issue. But adequate power is being supplied for both agricultural and domestic purposes,” he said.

On power supply to agriculture pump sets, he said electricity demand in the state has increased significantly.