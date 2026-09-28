'Political rehabilitation through boards, corporations will burden exchequer': AAP

BENGALURU: Questioning the proposed appointments to State boards and corporations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state media convener Jagadish V Sadam on Monday asked why the government was resorting to “political rehabilitation” when its own Finance Department was cautioning against additional expenditure.

His remarks came after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the appointments to boards and corporations had already been decided in Delhi, with senior MLAs to be accommodated first and party workers to be appointed subsequently. The issue has been under discussion within the Congress leadership amid pressure from legislators and party workers for the long-pending appointments.

“When the government itself is being cautioned about financial discipline, why is it creating additional financial burden by giving cabinet-rank posts and other facilities to accommodate disgruntled legislators?” Sadam asked.

He said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had defended the Finance Department’s warning on fiscal discipline in the Assembly and pointed to the State’s estimated fiscal deficit of Rs 97,448 crore and revenue deficit of Rs 22,957 crore for 2026-27.