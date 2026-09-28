'Political rehabilitation through boards, corporations will burden exchequer': AAP

BENGALURU: Questioning the proposed appointments to State boards and corporations, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state media convener Jagadish V Sadam on Monday asked why the government was resorting to “political rehabilitation” when its own Finance Department was cautioning against additional expenditure.
His remarks came after Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the appointments to boards and corporations had already been decided in Delhi, with senior MLAs to be accommodated first and party workers to be appointed subsequently. The issue has been under discussion within the Congress leadership amid pressure from legislators and party workers for the long-pending appointments.
“When the government itself is being cautioned about financial discipline, why is it creating additional financial burden by giving cabinet-rank posts and other facilities to accommodate disgruntled legislators?” Sadam asked.
He said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had defended the Finance Department’s warning on fiscal discipline in the Assembly and pointed to the State’s estimated fiscal deficit of Rs 97,448 crore and revenue deficit of Rs 22,957 crore for 2026-27.
Reports indicate that appointments are being processed for around 85-90 boards and corporations involving nearly 5,000-6,000 positions. The Congress leadership has been discussing the distribution of posts between legislators and party workers, with one reported proposal earmarking around 30 per cent for MLAs and MLCs.
“Boards and corporations should serve public purposes and should not become rehabilitation centres for legislators who have not been accommodated in the Cabinet,” Sadam said.
He said that if legislators were genuinely concerned about the development of their constituencies, the government should instead provide funds for roads, drinking water, drainage, schools, hospitals and other infrastructure rather than provide them cabinet-rank positions, allowances and other facilities.
“Why should Delhi leaders be consulted to decide who should head State boards and corporations? The government should explain why appointments involving public institutions are being treated as a political accommodation exercise,” he asked.
Sadam also questioned the financial implications of providing cabinet-rank status and associated facilities at a time when the government was being advised to exercise fiscal restraint.