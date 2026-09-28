Shakti scheme hits BMTC hard, no salaries this month: Union

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is struggling to pay salaries to its employees this month, even as the gratuity of over 1,000 employees has been pending since 2023.

It also has to pay Rs 650 crore in diesel dues, the KSRTC Employees’ Union alleged on Sunday. Union president Jagadish HR alleged that the money meant for employees’ insurance payments and provident fund has also been diverted.

The financial burden has been compounded by the government’s failure to settle the dues towards the Shakti scheme, where women are allowed to travel free in government buses. Meanwhile, the diesel prices have bee increased, while the ticket fares too have been hiked, he said.

The government has to pay at least Rs 6,500 crore towards the Shakti scheme. Its statement that the four transport corporations face an annual shortfall of around Rs 8,000 crore reflected the financial strain on the system, he said.