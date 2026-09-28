Turning point for Tulu as Karnataka grants language official status in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

For centuries, Tulu echoed through the agricultural fields of Tulunadu, resonated in the sacred chants of daiva kola, animated Yakshagana stages, and served as the everyday language of millions across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Yet, despite its rich literary, cultural and oral traditions stretching back over two millennia, it remained absent from the corridors of administration.

That changed when the Karnataka government declared Tulu as an additional administrative language in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The decision marks one of the most significant milestones in the language’s modern history -- not merely because government offices can now accept applications in Tulu, but because it transforms a people’s language into one that enjoys official recognition in governance.

The decision also carries symbolic significance. Unesco had previously classified Tulu as an endangered language, warning that the absence of institutional support could threaten its long-term survival. Karnataka’s move offers precisely the kind of state backing that language experts have long argued is necessary to preserve and promote indigenous languages. For the Tulu-speaking community, this is not the culmination of a struggle but the beginning of a new phase.