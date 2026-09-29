Aadhaar e-KYC must for Praja Seva Abhiyan

BENGALURU: To strengthen Praja Seva Abhiyan (PSA) launched recently for time-bound redressal of grievances of the people, the state government has made Aadhaar e-KYC compulsory for recording complainants’ details and to upload the grievances on to Integrated Public Grievance Redressal System (iPGRS) within two days of their submission.

The government has plans to digitise handwritten complaints using OCR and AI with officials verifying the converted text.

A directive in this regard was issued by Harsh Gupta, principal secretary , Prajaseva Department, to all deputy commissioners with instructions to ensure strict compliance.

In a circular to the DCs, Gupta stated that personal data of complainants such as name, contact number and address were not recorded properly at PSA jansampark sabhas held earlier this month. Hence, such data should henceforth be collected through Aadhaar e-KYC on a default basis. There should be biometric devices at jansampark sabha venues to facilitate OTP and biometric-based authentication. If Aadhaar cards are not available or if complainants refuse to provide them, then their petitions will be accepted manually.