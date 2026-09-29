CM Shivakumar meets Rajnath Singh, seeks easing of defence curbs for Bengaluru projects

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and sought a review of the 20-km building-height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, besides urging a reduction in the defence land licence fee for the proposed Bengaluru twin-tunnel project.

Shivakumar submitted a memorandum seeking expeditious clearance for seven pending proposals involving defence land and restrictions affecting Bengaluru’s urban development.

The state has proposed limiting the mandatory NOC requirement for construction around the two defence airports to 15 km from the aerodrome reference point, while balancing flight safety with the city’s development needs. It has also sought shifting helicopter testing activities at HAL to HAL-II, Tumakuru, and issuing clear guidelines on the conditions imposed by defence airport authorities.

For the proposed Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project, which will connect Hebbal (Esteem Mall Junction) with Central Silk Board, the state requires 2.039 acre of defence land near Hebbal for a ramp. It has also sought working permission for the tunnel to pass through defence areas near Mekhri Circle without disturbing the surface land.

The Board of Officers has fixed the licence fee at 33% of the land cost, amounting to Rs 60.72 crore. Shivakumar sought its reduction to 2%, terming the charge excessive.