CM Shivakumar meets Rajnath Singh, seeks easing of defence curbs for Bengaluru projects

BENGALURU: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Monday and sought a review of the 20-km building-height restrictions around HAL Airport and Air Force Station Yelahanka, besides urging a reduction in the defence land licence fee for the proposed Bengaluru twin-tunnel project.
Shivakumar submitted a memorandum seeking expeditious clearance for seven pending proposals involving defence land and restrictions affecting Bengaluru’s urban development.
The state has proposed limiting the mandatory NOC requirement for construction around the two defence airports to 15 km from the aerodrome reference point, while balancing flight safety with the city’s development needs. It has also sought shifting helicopter testing activities at HAL to HAL-II, Tumakuru, and issuing clear guidelines on the conditions imposed by defence airport authorities.
For the proposed Bengaluru Urban Vehicular Twin Tunnel Project, which will connect Hebbal (Esteem Mall Junction) with Central Silk Board, the state requires 2.039 acre of defence land near Hebbal for a ramp. It has also sought working permission for the tunnel to pass through defence areas near Mekhri Circle without disturbing the surface land.
The Board of Officers has fixed the licence fee at 33% of the land cost, amounting to Rs 60.72 crore. Shivakumar sought its reduction to 2%, terming the charge excessive.
The CM also sought defence land for a 24-metre road from Lower Agaram Road to Sarjapur Road via Ejipura Junction, stating that the project has already been tendered and awarded. Other requests included transfer of 6.837 acre for a link road from Ballari Road to Sarovara Layout and 0.775 acre for widening Ballari Road at Mekhri Circle from two lanes to three.
Shivakumar also sought around 730 acre of vacant defence land near Iblur Firing Range for development as a permanent public park and lung space, without commercial activity or transfer of ownership. He also sought a solution for 10 notified slums spread across 43.838 acre of defence land, proposing government land of equivalent area at an alternative location and urgent working permission for repairs and redevelopment of the slums, which are vulnerable to flooding during rain.
The CM appreciated the Defence Ministry’s cooperation with the Greater Bengaluru Authority, the five Bengaluru city corporations and other urban local bodies and urged Singh to expedite the proposals to support Bengaluru’s planned growth and connectivity.
“To alleviate traffic congestion between Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and North Bengaluru, the underground twin tunnel project aims to connect Hebbal (Esteem Mall Junction) on Ballari Road to the Central Silk Board. The project requires 2.039 acre of defence land, which was part of the Hebbal Defence Dairy Farm.
The tunnel alignment passes through the defence areas of PRTC and DGQA at Mekhri Circle and permission to carry out work there has already been sought. An application requesting permission to proceed without hindrance was submitted on March 25, 2025.
The Board of Officers, in its order dated July 29, 2026, directed the payment of Rs 60.72 crore, amounting to 33% of the land value, as licence fee. This amount is exorbitant; therefore, a request has been made to reduce the licence fee to 2% of the land value,” Shivakumar said.
On the proposed Bengaluru Skydeck, Shivakumar said the state has been pursuing the project for the past two-and-a-half years and urged the Centre to consider Bengaluru on par with other cities. He said a site about 26 km from the city’s two airports had been suggested, with the location expected to attract tourists.