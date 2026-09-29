CM Shivakumar wants Centre’s intervention on Mekedatu, tells Tamil Nadu to inspect site

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil’s intervention for expediting clearances and funding for Karnataka’s key water projects, including Mekedatu, while asking Tamil Nadu to send a delegation to inspect the proposed project site.
After meeting Patil in Delhi, Shivakumar told reporters that the Centre had understood Karnataka’s position that water from the Mekedatu reservoir could be used only for drinking purposes and not irrigation. “The Tamil Nadu government should also send a delegation and inspect the project site. We will extend all cooperation to them,” he said.
Shivakumar said Karnataka had submitted a fresh DPR for the Rs 16,745-crore Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project and urged the Centre to expedite its appraisal and grant the necessary clearances. He said he would also invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss the project across the table.
In a letter to Patil, Shivakumar sought directives to the Central Water Commission to prioritise appraisal of the DPR and the compliance report submitted on August 13. He also sought the Centre’s intervention in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II matter pending before the Supreme Court.
On the Rs 21,167.93-crore Upper Bhadra Project, the CM sought Central assistance and urged its inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), besides timely release of the assistance announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget.
On the Mahadayi issue, Shivakumar said CR Patil had assured a joint meeting of both Karnataka and Goa CMs on water and forest-related matters. He also sought a meeting of the chief ministers of neighbouring states to resolve issues concerning the Upper Krishna project.
The CM said Karnataka had sought early appraisal of its proposals under PMKSY and the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme. He also urged the Centre to review Karnataka’s proposed water share under the Godavari-Cauvery and Bedti-Varada river-linking projects.
The CM also said an all-party delegation would be taken to Delhi on the Kasturirangan report, drought and water issues, and urged the Opposition-BJP and JD(S) to join it. “If they agree to join the all-party delegation, it will show that they stand with farmers. If they refuse, it will prove that they are not with the farmers,” he said.
Armed forces to participate in Mysuru Dasara festivities
Shivakumar said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had approved the participation of the three armed forces in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations to showcase the country’s military strength and inspire the youth. An air show will also be a major attraction of this year’s Dasara, the CM added.
Drought: DKS seeks PM’s time
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said he had sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appointment to lead an all-party delegation from Karnataka to seek central assistance to tackle drought situation, while attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for refusing to join the delegation.
“Today, I have requested the Prime Minister to give us time for the all-party delegation. Except for one dam, nothing has been filled up. A huge loss has been caused to farmers and we are facing a lot of problems,” he told reporters. “If the Opposition(BJP) does not join the all-party delegation, the government will not ignore the interests of farmers.
We will do whatever is necessary to protect their interests,” he said. “Those who are asking for Rs 25,000 or Rs 50,000 compensation should also speak to the Central Government and get assistance for the farmers,” Shivakumar said, adding that the BJP’s stand would expose its “hypocrisy” on the issue. Shivakumar also said he had sought the Prime Minister’s time to discuss the Kasturirangan report and CRZ issues.