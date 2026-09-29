CM Shivakumar wants Centre’s intervention on Mekedatu, tells Tamil Nadu to inspect site

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday sought Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil’s intervention for expediting clearances and funding for Karnataka’s key water projects, including Mekedatu, while asking Tamil Nadu to send a delegation to inspect the proposed project site.

After meeting Patil in Delhi, Shivakumar told reporters that the Centre had understood Karnataka’s position that water from the Mekedatu reservoir could be used only for drinking purposes and not irrigation. “The Tamil Nadu government should also send a delegation and inspect the project site. We will extend all cooperation to them,” he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka had submitted a fresh DPR for the Rs 16,745-crore Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project and urged the Centre to expedite its appraisal and grant the necessary clearances. He said he would also invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to discuss the project across the table.

In a letter to Patil, Shivakumar sought directives to the Central Water Commission to prioritise appraisal of the DPR and the compliance report submitted on August 13. He also sought the Centre’s intervention in the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II matter pending before the Supreme Court.

On the Rs 21,167.93-crore Upper Bhadra Project, the CM sought Central assistance and urged its inclusion under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), besides timely release of the assistance announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget.