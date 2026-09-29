Congress leaders demand CEC’s resignation

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress leaders on Monday sharpened their attack on the ECI, calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as the controversy around the poll body continued to grow.

MLA Dr Ajay Dharam Singh said the opposition was now speaking in one voice. “Not only the Congress, the entire opposition is together now,” he said, as other leaders echoed the demand.

KPCC president BK Hariprasad pointed to reported dissent within the Commission itself as evidence of institutional trouble. “The dissent of the other two election commissioners shows all is not well in the Election Commission of India,” he said, describing the amendment to Form 6 as “a gross violation of rules”. Terming Kumar “unfit” for the office, Hariprasad said he should step down immediately.

The Congress is also ratcheting up the issue. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that an all-party meeting has been called on Tuesday to discuss concerns about the Election Commission and the country’s education policies.