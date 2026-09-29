DK Shivakumar urges Centre to address Karnataka concerns over CZMP, Western Ghats ESA

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav to address the state’s concerns over the revision of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and the proposed Western Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) notification.

In a letter to Yadav, Shivakumar who was at Delhi on Monday sought state-specific flexibility while ensuring ecological protection, livelihoods and development interests are balanced.

On the CZMP, he said fishing communities, coastal residents, local bodies and public representatives had raised concerns over inaccuracies in CRZ classification, survey boundaries, settlements, fishing infrastructure and traditional livelihood areas in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada.

The CM sought survey-number-wise verification using authenticated revenue records, satellite imagery and ground verification. He has also sought recognition for traditional fishing infrastructure such as fish landing centres, boat repair facilities, net-mending areas and fish-processing units.

On the Western Ghats ESA, Shivakumar reiterated concerns over the inclusion of agricultural lands, plantations, habitations and livelihood areas. He stated Karnataka has proposed physical verification and scientific ground-truthing before finalisation.

He also urged the Centre to consider Karnataka’s proposals through technical and GIS-based scrutiny, cadastral verification and field surveys. He also sought consultation with the State Government and consideration of the High-Level Committee’s recommendations before finalising the ESA notification.