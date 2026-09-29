GPS-enabled safari vehicles in Bandipur, Nagarahole Tiger Reserves

BENGALURU: After a series of trials, GPS-enabled devices and trackers have started operations in all safari vehicles in two prime tiger reserves of Karnataka-Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves. The exercise has been done after increasing complaints from tourists and officials about de-routing and longer time taken on safari routes. It has also been introduced after the safari vehicles were closed down because of the rising deaths and wildlife conflict cases.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Kumar Pushkar said the GOS device, trackers and dash-cams have been installed in all safari vehicles, and gradually it will be extended to all the forest patches of the state.

Forest officials said the aim of doing this is to give quick alerts of conflicts, sightings and any other incidents. This will also help in monitoring the movement of vehicles and wildlife.

The speed of the safari vehicles, the routes taken, the time taken, the location where they stop, the sighting reports and other information will also be tracked. The activities of tourists will also be monitored through these devices, which will capture images in all 360 degrees.