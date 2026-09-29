Kalaburagi women caught dumping day-old infant in garbage

KALABURAGI: In a shocking incident, a woman was caught when she was fleeing after dumping her day-old infant into garbage along with her mother on Friday. The incident took place at Srinivas Saradagi village. The baby was rescued by the villagers.

Coordinator of children’s helpline Basavaraj Tengli told TNIE that he received a phone call from the police personnel attached to University Police Station on Saturday asking him to visit the police station to make arrangements for the rehabilitation of a woman and a day-old infant whom they brought from Srinivas Saradagi village.

Upon reaching the police station, the mother of the woman told that her daughter who is unmarried has given birth to the baby girl and if they go to the tanda where they live, along with the baby, they would be insulted and embarrassed. Due to this, they left the baby in the garbage.

The villagers who saw them escaping stopped the autorickshaw in which they were travelling, rescued the baby and informed the police. The police went to the spot and took the baby and its mother and grandmother into their custody and informed the child helpline.

The baby and the mother have been admitted to the Government District Hospital for further treatment. After the matter was brought to the attention of senior officials, the District Child Protection Officer instructed the children’s helpline coordinator and counsellor to file a formal complaint against the mother for trying to desert the infant.