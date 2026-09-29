Karnataka sugarcane farmers protest over prices, demand Rs 5,500 per tonne and FRP hike

HUBBALLI: Thousands of sugarcane farmers, led by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh and Hasiru Sene, staged a massive protest at Rani Chennamma Circle on Tuesday, demanding an increase in the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane and the full implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

The protesters also rejected Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's invitation to visit Delhi for discussions on their demands.

Sugarcane growers from different parts of the state and those from neighbouring states took part in the protest. Members of Shetkari Sanghatana of Maharashtra, led by its leader Raju Shetti, were also there in protest. Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi came under severe criticism for not being in the city despite knowing the farmers are protesting, raising their legitimate demands.

The protesters demanded that the minimum price for sugarcane be fixed at Rs 5,500 per tonne and that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) be revised. They also sought scientifically determined prices for agricultural produce, and implementation of the long-pending Mahadayi project.

Farmers' leader Shashikant Guruji, under whom the agitation is going on, said they would stick to their demand until the Union government meet them and continues the agitation. Since the support price of the sugarcane has not been increased for the last nine years, it should be doubled. Also, procurement of ethanol should be done as is practised in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.