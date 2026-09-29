Karnataka to submit final drought appeal to Centre in October

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said that the Karnataka government will submit the final memorandum to the Union Government in the first week of October on drought status in the state as the kharif season would have ended by end of September.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr Parameshwara said at present ground truthing of the damage is ongoing and the final memorandum would be prepared after this.

He said three teams from Centre will visit Karnataka for drought inspection. One team will visit Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, the second team will inspect North Karnataka and the third one will head to Old Mysuru region. “We have already submitted earlier memorandums, based on that the team will conduct inspection and ground report.

They shall get details of all the already declared drought hit taluks, some they will visit personally and some they get it from the DCs concerned. They shall verify the data we provided and the places they inspect. They have their own their own guidelines, we followed the same.

Both should match. The taluks that doe not come under the guidelines, we did not declare though there is pressure. Since both are on the same lines, we hope there won’t be much difference,” he said.On BJP members not joining the state delegation to the Centre, the DCM said drought is not limited to any one political party. He also said that if the Centre does not give compensation, the state may take legal action.