Karnataka to submit final drought appeal to Centre in October

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said that the Karnataka government will submit the final memorandum to the Union Government in the first week of October on drought status in the state as the kharif season would have ended by end of September.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Dr Parameshwara said at present ground truthing of the damage is ongoing and the final memorandum would be prepared after this.
He said three teams from Centre will visit Karnataka for drought inspection. One team will visit Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, the second team will inspect North Karnataka and the third one will head to Old Mysuru region. “We have already submitted earlier memorandums, based on that the team will conduct inspection and ground report.
They shall get details of all the already declared drought hit taluks, some they will visit personally and some they get it from the DCs concerned. They shall verify the data we provided and the places they inspect. They have their own their own guidelines, we followed the same.
Both should match. The taluks that doe not come under the guidelines, we did not declare though there is pressure. Since both are on the same lines, we hope there won’t be much difference,” he said.On BJP members not joining the state delegation to the Centre, the DCM said drought is not limited to any one political party. He also said that if the Centre does not give compensation, the state may take legal action.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar slammed the opposition who resisted not to join an all-party delegation to submit a memorandum to the Centre regarding the drought situation in the state. “It will prove that their claims are nothing but drama. If the state BJP leaders fail to convince the Centre, we will take necessary steps in the interest of farmers ourselves,” he said.
The Chief Minister said they (BJP) are demanding to pay Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 to farmers as compensation. “Why are they not coming to Centre to appeal?’’ he said.
KRS, Kabini dams hold 20 tmcft of live storage
KRS and Kabini together hold around 20 tmcft of live storage, which is enough for drinking water needs of Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru.
Bengaluru alone needs around 12 tmcft over the next eight months till May, before evaporation and the needs of other towns and villages. That is a large share of what is available. Kabini has little cushion, so any shortfall will impact KRS storage. Heavy canal releases will eat into the same stock, and evaporation will be significant from March to May.
Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said, “Drinking water is protected first. Supply is manageable but not comfortable.”