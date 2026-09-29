KRIDL engineer’s father urges government to help trace him

GADAG: The father of assistant executive engineer (AEE) Pervez Dharwad of the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd (KRIDL), who went missing from Gadag two weeks ago, has made an emotional appeal to the state government to help find him at the earliest.

On Monday, Gadag district JD(S) members visited Pervez’s, and party spokesperson Venkanagouda Govindagoudar initiated a video call with Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy so that his father Jaffersab Dharwad could talk to the minister.

During the call, Jaffersab wept and requested Kumraswamy to help bring back his son Pervez home. Jaffersab said Pervez’s son Mommad’s first birthday is on Tuesday, and the child would miss his father. After listening to Jaffersab, Kumaraswamy assured all help to find Pervez.

Jaffersab said he had no information about his son facing any pressure or tension at his office, and he came to know about it only when he read the letter Pervez left behind. He said he is worried after Pervez mentioned in the letter his intention to end life and cut off communication with family.

Jaffersab said, “I request the government to find my son. My wife Shirin talked to him on the day before he was going to Bengaluru and he came and asked us about the meals. When we tried to call him on the next day, his phone was switched off.