Monsoon nearly over, Cauvery reservoirs at half of last year’s levels

BENGALURU: The southwest monsoon formally ends in a few days, but reservoirs on the Cauvery basin are far emptier than they were a year ago. With little rain left for the season, the water now stored is largely what farmers and towns must depend on till the next monsoon arrives in June 2027.

The water level data for September 28 shows that the four reservoirs hold 59.5 tmcft as against 107.4 tmcft a year ago. Of that, usable or live storage is only 36.2 tmcft, against 84.1 tmcft last year.

The fall is apparent at every reservoir. Hemavathy is the lowest at 41% as against 91% last year, KRS at 55% against 96% and Kabini at 58% against 93%. Harangi is better placed at 73% against 94%. These are gross figures, but what matters is the live storage, which is at 36 tmcft, roughly 40%, and is less than half of last year’s 84 tmcft. Kabini’s level reads 58% gross, but only around 1.5 tmcft, or around 15% of its live capacity, is usable.

Secretary, disaster management and drought, Manoj Meena said rainfall in the Cauvery basin has been deficient, and what fell came too little and too late. A sharp drop in farm production is expected. Rainfall is deficient in almost all Cauvery basin districts, and 220 of the state’s 240 taluks have received less rain than normal, which he described as the second-worst shortfall in 50 years.