Prakash Raj hears SIR concerns of villagers in Kodagu

MADIKERI: Hundreds of villagers, mostly from tribal and backward communities, gathered at Palemadu in Murnad as actor and activist Prakash Raj heard their grievances over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Volunteers working with Raj, who had surveyed seven villages in the district, identified more than 600 voters flagged under the Absent, Shifted, Duplicate, Dead or Others (ASDDO) list ahead of the programme. The villagers raised several concerns, including technical errors and bureaucratic oversights.

Residents said some voters had been wrongly categorised as permanently shifted or dead, while others faced spelling errors and missing documents due to a lack of permanent shelter.

Many displaced daily wage labourers and estate workers said they were forced to frequently move between estate line houses due to landlord exploitation, making it difficult to produce proof of residence. “When the government has not provided us permanent shelter or land, how can we produce the required documents?” asked a resident.