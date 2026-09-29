Renukaswamy murder case: Approver records statement for three hours

BENGALURU: Accused number 14, Pradosh S Rao, who has turned approver in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan, has recorded his statement for nearly three hours before the City Civil and Sessions Court on Monday. The court adjourned the proceedings to Tuesday.

Pradosh was brought to the court under tight police security, while the other accused, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, appeared before the court on video call. Pradosh recorded his statement regarding the murder and the roles of the other accused in the case. He was then taken back to Bengaluru Central Prison.The statement has to be printed and his signature obtained, following a request by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

Pradosh, an engineering graduate and close aide of actor Darshan, had sought approver status before the court in August. On September 16, the court accepted his application and imposed certain conditions. Pradosh must make a full and truthful disclosure of all the circumstances and roles played by the other accused relating to the offences and continue to remain in jail until the conclusion of the trial. If he violates these conditions, he will be treated as an accused again.

Darshan’s lawyer challenges Pradosh’s approver status in SC

Senior advocate Hashmat Pasha, appearing for Darshan, said on Monday that a Special Leave Petition (SLP) was filed before the Supreme Court seeking a stay on Pradosh being made an approver. He said, “It will take two to three days for the matter to be listed. Therefore, we requested the lower court to grant us further time before recording Pradosh’s statement. However, the court rejected the plea. Pradosh has recorded half of his statement and the court has adjourned the proceedings to Tuesday.”