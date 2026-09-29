Sugarcane farmers stage big stir in Hubballi, seek Rs 5,500/tonne

HUBBALLI: Thousands of farmers from across Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra staged a massive protest at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Tuesday, demanding that the Union Government increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane and fully implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.
The protesting farmers also demanded that the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar be increased to `60 per kg from the existing `31 per kg, which they say has been stagnant since 2019. They also demanded that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane be revised to `5,500 per tonne. The farmers also sought scientifically determined prices for agricultural produce and implementation of the long-pending Mahadayi project.
The farmers were led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh and Hasiru Sene. Members of Shetkari Sanghatana of Maharashtra, led by its leader Raju Shetty, were also present.
Meanwhile, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, who also represents Dharwad in the Lok Sabha, came under severe criticism for not being present in Hubballi despite knowing that the farmers were protesting.
As the agitating farmers did not get any inkling of the arrival of Joshi to the protest site, they marched towards the minister’s residence in
Mayuri Garden. Though the police had made elaborate security arrangements to stop the farmers, a few reached the minister’s residence. The police present there, however, stopped them.
Meanwhile, BJP MLAs Mahesh Tenginkai and MR Patil reached out to the agitating farmers. Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Snehal R also held a meeting with the farmers.
The farmers demanded that a delegation of 30 farmer leaders from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh be taken to Delhi. They also insisted that the MSP for sugarcane be fixed before sugar factories are allowed to commence operations.
Later, Tenginkai, with whom Joshi spoke over the phone, said that the farmers’ problems and demands have been discussed in detail, and that a meeting would be held in Delhi by October 10, with representatives of the farmers participating in the discussions.
The farmers were also apprised that a meeting in Hubballi cannot be held because of the Model Code of Conduct that is in force for the MLC elections from the teachers constituency.
Meanwhile, Tenginakai said the issue cannot be resolved by a single minister and that several Union ministers and officials would need to discuss the farmers’ demands. He said discussions would also be held on the issue of reopening sugar factories.
Farmer leader Shashikant Guruji said the farmers would not remain silent if their demands are ignored.
He reiterated that sugar factories should not be allowed to start operations until the MSP issue is resolved.
Agitation withdrawn
The agitation was later withdrawn following the assurance given by Joshi to arrange a meeting of farmers’ delegation and officials concerned in New Delhi by October 10. Though the agitating farmers had earlier refused Joshi’s appeal to come to Delhi to discuss their issues, they later agreed.
While MLA Patil is expected to take responsibility for the travel and other expenses of the farmer delegation travelling to Delhi, MLA Tenginakai will facilitate the meeting between farmers and Joshi.
Meanwhile, the farmers have warned that if their demands are not addressed, they will intensify the agitation, including a proposed protest involving a large number of farmers outside Joshi’s residence in Hubballi.
Minister Joshi’s appeal to agitating farmers
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi appealed to sugarcane farmers to withdraw the protest and instead come to Delhi to meet officials and discuss their concerns.
In a video message shared on his X account, Joshi said that the Narendra Modi-led Union Government remains committed to resolving farmers’ issues and invited representatives of Karnataka’s sugarcane growers to Delhi for an open dialogue.
“Farmers do not need to protest on the streets. Come to Delhi, sit with the concerned officials and discuss your issues,” Joshi said, assuring the farmers that their concerns would be heard with due respect.
He also clarified that decisions on increasing the sugarcane FRP would be taken after considering the recommendations of the price-fixing committee and the report and recommendations of the state’s Cane Commissioner.
Joshi said protecting farmers’ interests remains a key priority of the Centre and claimed that the Modi government had introduced several measures aimed at safeguarding the interests of sugarcane growers.
Stating that the government would listen to farmers’ grievances and make a sincere effort to find solutions, the minister invited farmer leaders and activists to Delhi for detailed discussions on their concern.