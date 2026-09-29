Sugarcane farmers stage big stir in Hubballi, seek Rs 5,500/tonne

HUBBALLI: Thousands of farmers from across Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra staged a massive protest at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi on Tuesday, demanding that the Union Government increase the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane and fully implement the Swaminathan Committee recommendations.

The protesting farmers also demanded that the minimum support price (MSP) for sugar be increased to `60 per kg from the existing `31 per kg, which they say has been stagnant since 2019. They also demanded that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane be revised to `5,500 per tonne. The farmers also sought scientifically determined prices for agricultural produce and implementation of the long-pending Mahadayi project.

The farmers were led by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh and Hasiru Sene. Members of Shetkari Sanghatana of Maharashtra, led by its leader Raju Shetty, were also present.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi, who also represents Dharwad in the Lok Sabha, came under severe criticism for not being present in Hubballi despite knowing that the farmers were protesting.

As the agitating farmers did not get any inkling of the arrival of Joshi to the protest site, they marched towards the minister’s residence in

Mayuri Garden. Though the police had made elaborate security arrangements to stop the farmers, a few reached the minister’s residence. The police present there, however, stopped them.