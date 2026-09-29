Sugarcane growers to lay siege to Minister Pralhad Joshi’s house in Hubballi

VIJAYAPURA: Sugarcane growers from across the state will lay siege to the residence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on September 29, demanding a fair and scientifically determined price for sugarcane and an end to the alleged exploitation of farmers by sugar factories.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, District President of Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha, Sangamesh Sagar alleged that sugar factories had been exploiting sugarcane growers for decades, while the state and central governments had failed to protect their interests. He said farmers have been denied a fair price for their produce for nearly 30 years.

State Vice-President Shantagouda Patil Nadahalli demanded that the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar and that the price of sugarcane for the 2026-27 season be fixed at Rs 5,500 per tonne.

He also called for the installation of digital weighing machines at sugar factories to ensure transparency in weighing sugarcane. Payments to growers should be credited directly to their bank accounts, he said, adding that farmer representatives must be present alongside government officials while determining sugarcane yield.

The farmer leaders said the proposed siege of Joshi’s residence on September 29 was intended to press the governments to address the long-pending demands of sugarcane growers and ensure fair remuneration for their produce.