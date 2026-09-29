Two panels to look into Karnataka police services, recruitment

BENGALURU: The Home department has constituted two expert committees to improve police services and the recruitment system in the state, and have been given two months to submit their recommendations to the government.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the committee headed by former DGP RK Dutta, along with serving police officers, will comprehensively review police services and recommend measures to make them more effective, transparent and people-friendly.

The committee will examine services, including FIR registration, complaint handling, emergency response, reporting of lost articles, cybercrime complaints, permissions and certificates, and assess their accessibility, quality and delivery time.

The panel will also examine the internal functioning of the police department, identify shortcomings and recommend institutional and technological measures to improve efficiency and accountability.

Kharge added that strengthening community policing will be another key focus. The committee will study ways to improve interaction between the police and citizens through beat policing and regular community meetings.

It will also examine the introduction of a Citizen Charter specifying the services available to citizens, procedures involved and time required to deliver them. The committee will recommend regular training and capacity building measures for police personnel, besides developing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).