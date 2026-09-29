Two panels to look into Karnataka police services, recruitment

BENGALURU: The Home department has constituted two expert committees to improve police services and the recruitment system in the state, and have been given two months to submit their recommendations to the government.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the committee headed by former DGP RK Dutta, along with serving police officers, will comprehensively review police services and recommend measures to make them more effective, transparent and people-friendly.
The committee will examine services, including FIR registration, complaint handling, emergency response, reporting of lost articles, cybercrime complaints, permissions and certificates, and assess their accessibility, quality and delivery time.
The panel will also examine the internal functioning of the police department, identify shortcomings and recommend institutional and technological measures to improve efficiency and accountability.
Kharge added that strengthening community policing will be another key focus. The committee will study ways to improve interaction between the police and citizens through beat policing and regular community meetings.
It will also examine the introduction of a Citizen Charter specifying the services available to citizens, procedures involved and time required to deliver them. The committee will recommend regular training and capacity building measures for police personnel, besides developing Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
It will also assess infrastructure and facilities at police stations and examine whether police strength is adequate in relation to the population and service requirements. Another committee, headed by former DGP Kamal Pant, will review the police department’s cadre structure, sanctioned strength, classification of posts and recruitment rules in line with its current workload, changing responsibilities and future requirements.
He explained that the committee will assess the department’s human resource requirements and prepare a plan to ensure the effective utilisation of personnel. It will also examine the need to create new posts and reclassify existing ones based on operational requirements. Promotion opportunities, career progression and mobility across various posts will also be examined.
The committee will assess the appropriate ratio between direct recruitment and promotional posts and review the structure of posts in relation to reservation requirements. It has also been tasked with examining posts created for drivers and other lower-level employees in the police department, besides strengthening the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru and other police training units.