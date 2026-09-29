Will manage financial burden of guarantee schemes, says G Parameshwara

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, who also holds the revenue portfolio, said the State Government can manage the financial burden of the guarantee schemes. “We managed for three years, and we will manage for the remaining two years too,” he said, adding that they were aware of the financial implications when the schemes were announced in the Congress manifesto ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.
“If we are spending Rs 52,000 crore, naturally there will be a burden on the State Government... one cannot hide it. But we are managing it,’’ Dr Parameshwara said.
The DCM said that they had calculated and anticipated that the guarantees would cost around Rs 45,000 crore. “Now it has crossed Rs 50,000 crore. We have to manage, and we will manage it,” he said.
On pension for senior citizens, the DCM said the income ceiling has been raised from Rs 32,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh. The State Government had earlier discontinued pension for around 23 lakh people. “With the revised upper limit, many of them will be eligible. Those who did not submit proper documents... under-age applicants... such people will be removed from the beneficiaries list,” he said.
On implementing amendments to the Land Reforms Act, he said that the State Government still has around one-and-a-half years left in its tenure. This is sufficient time to take the necessary steps, he said.
On CM DK Shivakumar’s Delhi visit, the Deputy CM said that he will be attending the Congress Working Committee, and also meet party top brass leaders and Union ministers. “He may also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is looking into the drought issues.
When asked if there will be any discussion on cabinet expansion, Dr Parameshwara said that he is not aware of it. On appointments to boards and corporations, he said the appointment of party working presidents and office-bearers is a separate process from the appointment of chairpersons and directors to boards and corporations.
On Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would visit villages in Bidadi region and fight for those who had lost their land, Dr Parameshwara said he is free to carry out his agitation.