3.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Vijayapura district

VIJAYAPURA: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 was recorded in the district early Wednesday, with the epicentre located 3.9 km northeast of Basavana Bagewadi taluk, according to a release from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

The earthquake occurred at 2:00 am on September 30 and the epicentre was 7.8 km west of Hunashyal gram panchayat and 11.2 km west of Huvina Hipparagi gram panchayat.

The seismic intensity recorded at the epicentre was low. The KSNDMC said the tremor could be felt within a radial distance of about 50 to 60 km from the epicentre, but the earthquake was not expected to cause any harm to the local community.

The centre stated that only local vibrations might have been felt in areas close to the epicentre. It advised people not to panic, noting that both the magnitude and intensity of the earthquake were low.

The epicentre falls under Seismic Zone III. According to KSNDMC, the earthquake is not expected to pose a significant threat to buildings or the local population.

The KSNDMC however had advised residents to remain calm and said there was no need for panic following the tremor.