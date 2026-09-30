B R Patil seeks Rahul Gandhi’s intervention to restore land purchase curbs in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman and Aland MLA B R Patil has urged senior Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to intervene and ensure the restoration of Sections 79A, 79B and 79C of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, which were repealed by the previous BJP government in 2020.

In a memorandum addressed to Rahul Gandhi, which he mailed and sent by registered post, dated September 29, Patil said the Congress had promised in its 2023 Assembly election manifesto to repeal the “anti-farmer laws” enacted by the BJP government and restore safeguards under the Land Reforms Act.

Patil said an official reply from the State Revenue Department in the Legislative Assembly had recently confirmed that there was currently no proposal before the government to reinstate the three provisions.

He expressed concern over the transfer of agricultural land after the restrictions were removed, claiming that nearly 19.92 lakh acres of agricultural land had been sold and transferred in Karnataka between 2021 and August 2026.

According to the data cited by Patil, North Karnataka accounted for around 60% of the agricultural land sales during the period. Vijayapura topped the list with 2.04 lakh acres, followed by Kalaburagi (1.81 lakh acres), Belagavi (1.31 lakh acres), Raichur (1.19 lakh acres) and Tumakuru (1.01 lakh acres).

Patil said the removal of the restrictions could accelerate the loss of land ownership among small and marginal farmers, particularly those forced to sell their holdings due to debt and agrarian distress. Such farmers, he said, could eventually be reduced to landless agricultural labourers.

He also warned that large-scale land transfers and conversion for non-agricultural purposes could have implications for Karnataka’s long-term food security.

Recalling the role of former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs in shaping the Land Reforms Act around the principle of “land to the tiller”, Patil said the safeguards were intended to prevent the concentration of agricultural land.

He sought an immediate review by the Congress central leadership and the State Government, a comprehensive assessment of the extent and nature of land transfers, including the profile of purchasers, and a legislative roadmap to restore Sections 79A, 79B and 79C with appropriate safeguards.

Patil urged Rahul Gandhi to give the issue his personal attention, saying the Congress must remain committed to protecting Karnataka’s farming community and honour its 2023 election promise.