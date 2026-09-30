Congress trying to create anarchy, says Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is attempting to create anarchy in the country. Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru, he said the Congress did not make any allegations against the Election Commission when it came to power in Karnataka and other states.

Rahul Gandhi is trying to tarnish the reputation of constitutional institutions. The Congress is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been working with an unblemished record for all these years.

He urged Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to release a white paper on the financial situation. The CM and several ministers have admitted to financial burden due to guarantees, he said, and added that ministers have acknowledged that thousands of crores are due to transport corporations, and a letter from the Finance Department also showed how bad the financial situation is.

On Congress’s Bharat Jodo 2 padayatra starting from his assembly constituency Shikaripura, the BJP leader said KPCC president BK Hariprasad has never won an election in his life and has no faith in democracy. “Let him come to Shikaripura, I wish him success,” he said.