Karnataka HC directs reconsideration of plea for job on compassionate grounds

BENGALURU: The High Court directed the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited to consider appellant’s case sympathetically for age relaxation in terms of the regulations for compassionate appointment if he fulfills the other eligibility criteria and satisfies the conditions prescribed under Regulations 3 and 4 of the applicable Appointment on Compassionate Ground Regulations, 1997.

A division bench of Justices DK Singh and H Shanthi Bhushan passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by CR Pramod challenging the single judge’s order on November 18, 2025. The appellant from Channakere village of Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district sought compassionate appointment upon the death of his brother, C R Pradeep, who was working as a Junior Engineer (Electrical) with CESC.

The application was rejected by the CESC on the ground that he had crossed the upper age limit by four months and three days as on the date of making the application for compassionate appointment and same was challenged before a single judge in the high court.