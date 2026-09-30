Madgaon-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express will be extended to Bengaluru: Railway Minister

MANGALURU: In a major boost to rail connectivity between the coast and the state capital, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced that the existing Madgaon-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express will be extended to Bengaluru via Subrahmanya Road and Kabaka Puttur.

In a letter dated September 28, the Railway Minister said the train would operate as Train Nos. 26655/26656 Yesvantpur-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express with revised timings. The extension comes in response to Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta's request made on August 6, 2025.

The decision fulfils a long-pending demand of passengers, industry bodies and elected representatives from the coastal region, who have been seeking a premium semi-high-speed train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru ever since the Hassan-Mangaluru ghat section was fully electrified. The new service is expected to significantly improve connectivity for business travellers, tourists, students and IT professionals commuting between the two cities.

The announcement follows a series of successful trial runs of a 16-coach Vande Bharat rake on the Yesvantpur-Mangaluru route. Railway officials recently conducted full-route trials, including the Hassan-Mangaluru ghat section, to assess operational performance, safety parameters and running time before introducing regular commercial services.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat is expected to reduce travel time while providing faster, more comfortable and modern rail travel between Bengaluru, coastal Karnataka and Goa. The revised timetable and date of commencement are expected to be announced by the Railways shortly.