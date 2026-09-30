NICE project: Minister Cheluvarayaswamy questions Kumaraswamy’s ‘double standards’

BENGALURU: Karnataka Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy questioned HD Kumaraswamy on his allegations over the NICE project, and why he did not take any action when he was the CM twice.

“This shows his double standards. Kumaraswamy has approached the Prime Minister, seeking action on the NICE project. But before becoming Union Minister, he served as Karnataka’s CM twice.

If he believed there were irregularities in the NICE project, why didn’t he take steps to bring it under government control? The NICE project has a history of nearly three decades.

Those who were in power during this period must also explain what action they took when in office. The original agreement and process relating to the project began in 1995, when HD Deve Gowda was CM,” he alleged.

Cheluvarayaswamy alleged that CM DK Shivakumar’s political rise was causing concern to Kumaraswamy.

“With elections approaching, Shivakumar appears to be a major political threat for Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar belongs to the Vokkaliga community, so does HDK. Since Kumaraswamy has built his political strength around the identity of this particular community, it is causing concern,’’ he added.