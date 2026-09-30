Rage over rejection: Man sets woman, self on fire in Vijayanagar

MYSURU: A man on Tuesday set fire to himself and a woman after pouring petrol on them in Vijayanagar on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Chandan (27), is a resident of Halagur village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district.

Chandan had allegedly been persuading the woman to accept his love, police said. Eyewitnesses said Chandan confronted the woman and insisted that she accept his love.

When she refused, he poured petrol on her and himself, grabbed her and set them both on fire. The girl has sustained major burn injuries and is currently under treatment.

The woman, who is from the same village as Chandan, is pursuing a diploma in engineering and was staying at a hostel in Vijayanagar for her studies. She was reportedly on her way to college from the hostel when Chandan confronted her.

The horrifying incident was captured on video, and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The video shows Chandan holding the woman as flames engulfed both of them.