Rs 3 lakh crore scam, act against Ashok Kheny or quit, HD Kumaraswamy tells DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) is a scam running into over Rs 3 lakh crore, the biggest in the country. It is bigger than the 2G and coal scams, he said, and demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar take action against NICE Managing Director Ashok Kheny or resign.

Kumaraswamy alleged that the original project framework was altered to expand land requirement for the road and facilitate the interests of private parties. He said they are considering a legal fight and bringing awareness among farmers.

Presenting documents at a press conference in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said the project was originally conceived as the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor and the first MoU was signed in 1995 during Deve Gowda’s tenure as CM. He stressed that the original arrangement was not with NICE but with other agencies.

The government had initially approved a framework under which the private developer was required to bear the cost of construction and land acquisition, and recover investment through toll collection and development of townships. In 1996, when JH Patel was CM, the cabinet approved the development of a toll road by acquiring 6,999 acres of land, and 13,194 acres for a township, and the Framework Agreement was signed. NICE was not involved.