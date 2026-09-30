SIT: Fake medicines mixed with genuine stocks sold to hospitals, pharmacies

BENGALURU: The probe into the fake medicine racket has revealed that spurious medicines were allegedly distributed along with genuine ones to hospitals and pharmacies through DM Pharma, a pharmaceutical distribution company, to avoid suspicion.

According to officials of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Prashanth Rajanbabu, the kingpin, had worked as a medical representative for more than 10 years in various cities, including New Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

During this period, he gained extensive knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry and its operations, including the demand for certain medicines in hospitals, their market prices and profit margins.

In 2021, he established DM Pharma in Chennai with his wife and friend Balasubramanya as partners. The company supplied medicines to hospitals and pharmacies regularly.

The officials said that after noticing the growing demand for certain medicines and the potential to make huge profits, Rajanbabu allegedly started manufacturing spurious drugs.

He allegedly used labels and stickers resembling those of genuine pharmaceutical companies to avoid detection. Accordingly, he leased a farmhouse near Tavarekere in Bengaluru South district in 2025 and allegedly began manufacturing spurious medicines there. Raw materials for manufacturing medicines were allegedly procured from Uttarakhand and other states.

The officials revealed that spurious medicines with labels of popular pharmaceutical companies, including an Australian firm, were supplied to hospitals and pharmacies in the city through several companies, including Krupa Pharma.