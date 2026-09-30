Two get life term for abducting, killing woman in 2021 Hosapete case

BENGALURU: A city based court has sentenced two men to life imprisonment and fined them Rs 30,000 each for abducting and killing a woman by allegedly administering a cyanide-laced tablet and disposing of her body in a canal near Hosapete.

The judgment was pronounced by City Civil and Sessions Court Judge Mallikarjunaswamy on September 26, while the sentence was passed on September 28, 2026.

The court had found all four accused guilty. The court convicted S Noor Ahmed, 43, and E Satyanarayana alias Sathya, 39, both from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh in connection with the murder of K Seetha, a resident of Gayathrinagar under Subramanyanagar police limits.

However, two of them— R Bestakumar, 45, from Kurnool and E Raghu alias Mental Raghu alias Raghavendra from Ballari Town — died during the pendency of the case. Consequently, Ahmed and Sathya were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The accused conspired to kill Seetha on March 26, 2021, allegedly because she was creating difficulties in signing a property-transfer document.