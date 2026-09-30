‘Why did Kumaraswamy’s family acquire land in NICE area?’ asks DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy over the NICE project, alleging that the latter was now raking up the issue after his own efforts to deal with the project had failed.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar questioned why Kumaraswamy had remained silent on the NICE project all these years if there were serious irregularities, pointing out that his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had signed the NICE agreement and that Kumaraswamy himself had been CM when attempts were made to resolve issues relating to the project.

“He himself tried to get it taken in the name of someone called Gandhi. He got the tender done, and the Supreme Court brought the tender matter to an end,” Shivakumar said, alleging that there had been several dealings connected with the project, including transactions in benami names. “Something went wrong in their dealings with them, and now the father and sons are doing all this,” Shivakumar thundered.

Saying that Kumaraswamy was unable to tolerate the popularity of the Congress government, the CM said, “He has become very desperate... there is a big internal fight going on between him and the BJP.”

Shivakumar said the NICE project should serve the interests of Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Channapatna and promote development in the region. Shivakumar also questioned the land holdings of Kumaraswamy’s family members within the NICE’s BMIC planning area. “Then why did all his brothers acquire land in it? Ask him,” he said.