‘Why did Kumaraswamy’s family acquire land in NICE area?’ asks DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy over the NICE project, alleging that the latter was now raking up the issue after his own efforts to deal with the project had failed.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Shivakumar questioned why Kumaraswamy had remained silent on the NICE project all these years if there were serious irregularities, pointing out that his father, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, had signed the NICE agreement and that Kumaraswamy himself had been CM when attempts were made to resolve issues relating to the project.
“He himself tried to get it taken in the name of someone called Gandhi. He got the tender done, and the Supreme Court brought the tender matter to an end,” Shivakumar said, alleging that there had been several dealings connected with the project, including transactions in benami names. “Something went wrong in their dealings with them, and now the father and sons are doing all this,” Shivakumar thundered.
Saying that Kumaraswamy was unable to tolerate the popularity of the Congress government, the CM said, “He has become very desperate... there is a big internal fight going on between him and the BJP.”
Shivakumar said the NICE project should serve the interests of Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara and Channapatna and promote development in the region. Shivakumar also questioned the land holdings of Kumaraswamy’s family members within the NICE’s BMIC planning area. “Then why did all his brothers acquire land in it? Ask him,” he said.
On Kumaraswamy’s claim that he could have resolved the NICE issue had his party won 134 seats, Shivakumar said the former CM had an opportunity to act when he was in power. “When he had power in 2007, he auctioned it and gave it to somebody else to acquire. Why couldn’t he do this through Nikhil Gandhi? There is a BJP government (at the Centre) now. Let them acquire it,” the Chief Minister said.
On Kumaraswamy’s demand for stopping toll collection, Shivakumar said, “Let him go and tell Modi and stop all tolls in Bengaluru and across the country.” Shivakumar also rejected Kumaraswamy’s challenge to debate the issue on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, saying the matter could be discussed inside the Assembly. “Why settle it there? Ask him to come inside. Ask him to come inside the Assembly. Let us discuss it there. Let anyone resign as an MLC or resign from the Assembly and he come inside the Assembly and debate,” he said.
‘My properties are declared’
CM DK Shivakumar also hit back at allegations concerning his properties, saying their present market value could not be treated as evidence of wrongdoing. “Whether I have property worth Rs 1,400 crore or Rs 40 crore, it is there at today’s value. I am the son of a farmer, and I am a businessman,” Shivakumar said. He said his children also had the legal right to acquire property and conduct business.
Shivakumar said all his assets had been declared before the Election Commission and other agencies. “If they want to bring some other big agency and examine it now, let them do so,” he said, questioning if KUmaraswamy is an IT officer. Referring to a site, he said former CM S Bangarappa had allotted to him. Shivakumar said he had purchased it for about Rs 99,000 and its value had now risen to around Rs 20 crore.
“Did I take a bribe from anyone? No. Did I get involved in any scandal? Nothing at all. I have every right to do business. I have the capacity to make my children do business, and I have the capacity to acquire more,” Shivakumar said.
‘More stings may come’
On the alleged “AK-DK jugalbandi” narrative and the possibility of further allegations against him, Shivakumar said he expected more videos and audio recordings to surface. “Not Part One. One, two, three, four. There will be more stings, videos, audios, Artificial Intelligence and whatever else they have. I know whatever they have,” he said.
On a Lokayukta complaint alleging irregularities of around Rs 444 crore in the allocation of two tenders involving minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, the CM dismissed the allegations.