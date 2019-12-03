Home States Kerala

India more disabled-friendly but yet to be fully inclusive 

The observance of International Day of Persons with Disablities  is aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities and increasing public awareness on their situation.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Muhammed Hashim
Express News Service

The observance of International Day of Persons with Disablities is aimed at promoting the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities and increasing public awareness on their situation. The theme this year focuses on the empowerment of persons with disabilities for inclusive, equitable and sustainable development. Most of the European nations and the USA have succeeded in narrowing the disparity between ‘normal’ and disabled citizens, thanks to liberal inclusive policies and generous social welfare schemes. 

Now the big questions are: Where does India stand? Do our establishments and facilities cater to the needs of such persons? How far have we progressed in ensuring an environment in which persons with disability (who form 2.21% of the population as per 2011 Census) feel at least 50% contentment? Experts say the very estimation of the number of disabled persons does not seem accurate. “Compared to other countries, especially the developed ones, the percentage of disabled persons in India is much lower,” says Dr Shahadad, Associate Professor of Rehabilitation Medicine at Government Medical College, Kozhikode. He relates two factors to this low number – faulty data collection and insistence on higher degree of disability in determining a disabled person.

The data shows India is behind Myanmar and Sri Lanka. But it does not mean we have succeeded in tackling disability by means of medical advancement. Though we have managed to create a more disabled-friendly environment, a great deal has to be done to become an inclusive society. For that we will have to modify and re-modify our entire system of institutions and establishments. 

“At present we don’t feel much comfortable in public places. The buses and trains are not designed for us,” says Riyas Tikoti, leader of All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation. What they plead for are more low-floor vehicles, more reserved seats in them and ramps in all public buildings and malls. Visually challenged and hearing impaired persons also echo the same when they say that they don’t feel accommodated in the system. 

“Apart from being called by more polished terms now, I don’t think life has changed much,” said Vinod Kumar, a partially blind lottery vendor in Kozhikode. Parliament passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act on December 16, 2016. It has provisions, which if implemented, could be a game changer. 

Constitution of State Advisory Board (SAB) for the disabled, appointment of district nodal officers for education and increase in employment quota from 3 to 4 percent are some of the provisions in the Act. Disability Rights India Foundation (DRIF) recently published a report on the progress in its implementation. 

The findings are hardly promising. Some of the states have not even translated and notified the rules, despite the Act mandating that they should be notified within six months of the enforcement of the Act. Southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have shown laudable commitment in implementing many of the provisions, but some issues remain unaddressed. For instance, they do not have grievance redressal centres at district level. 

Nor do they have regional courts and public prosecutors exclusively for persons with disabilities. Difficulty in obtaining disability certificate is another grievance.The disabled in our country do not want our sympathy. Instead, they long for equal consideration and unbiased behaviour from the so called normal citizens. Let this special day lead us on that line.(The author is co-founder, NEST International Academy and Research Centre, Koyilandy)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp