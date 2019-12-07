Home States Kerala

Pinarayi government drops security cover for CPM-baiter and ex-Kerala HC judge Kemal Pasha

Justice Kemal Pasha noted that the security was withdrawn 'abruptly' at a time when he was facing threat from IS terror operatives in Kerala.

Published: 07th December 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Retired Kerala HC judge Kemal Pasha

Retired Kerala HC judge Kemal Pasha (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Kerala police on Saturday "abruptly withdrew" security provided to retired High Court judge Justice B Kemal Pasha, who had been vocal against the CPM-led LDF government's 'failure' in handling various cases, sources said here.

Justice Kemal Pasha said four armed police guards deputed for his personal security were withdrawn by the government.

When contacted, he said, "The decision was taken at the Home Secretary-level on Friday. The police personnel left me ending their service today (Saturday)."

The retired judge noted that the security was withdrawn "abruptly" at a time when he was facing threat from Islamic States terror operatives in Kerala.

Alleging the security was withdrawn for raising voices against the policies of the government over various issues including the alleged killing of four Maoists in an enounter by police in Attappadi recently, the eminent jurist said he would continue to protest its 'wrong policies'.

However, police were not available for comment.

