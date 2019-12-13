Press Club constitutes fresh panel to probe moral policing incident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A general body meeting of the Trivandrum Press Club on Thursday constituted a five-member committee to probe the allegation of moral policing raised by a woman scribe against former club secretary M Radhakrishnan. The new committee comprising Sreedevi Pillai, Shuji, Anupama G Nair, Jisha and Satheesh Babu, will probe the allegation against Radhakrishnan as well as look into the action of the former office-bearers, who allegedly protected the former secretary and facilitated his stay at the club’s office. The report is to be submitted in two weeks.

Meanwhile, the meeting also decided to expel Radhakrishnan from the club’s membership in view of the allegations against him. They also went through the explanation given by Radhakrishnan and deemed that it was as incriminating as the crime itself. Radhakrishnan was arrested from the office by the police on the basis of a complaint filed by a woman journalist that she was subjected to moral policing by the former secretary, who also happened to be her colleague.

Resignation accepted

The meeting also accepted the resignation of the former office-bearers, but suspended their membership for six months citing that their action has affected the functioning of the club. Meanwhile, the remaining three members of the managing committee will run the club affairs. Sabloo Thomas has been elected the secretary, while V S Anu has been picked up as its treasurer.

Meanwhile, Radhakrishnan has approached the district court here seeking a stay on the proceedings initiated by the present managing committee. To this, a caveat was filed by Sabloo Thomas requesting the court to consider his version before passing a verdict. The court will consider the matter on Friday.