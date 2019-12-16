Home States Kerala

Kerala CM, Opposition leader share stage at joint protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

The protest, named 'Kerala's Democratic Resistance' urged the Centre to withdraw the Act that would "endanger the equality and secular values enshrined in the Constitution". 

Published: 16th December 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala during the satyagraha at the state capital (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's ruling LDF and main Opposition UDF rallied together to stage a joint protest at the state capital here on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act, that was enacted by the Centre recently.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala led the 'satyagraha' which began at 10 AM at the Martyrs' Square here. 

Along with most of the state ministers, leaders of all major political parties, except the BJP and its allies, participated in the protest. Prominent personalities from the realms of art, culture and literature were also present along with members of the Renaissance Protection Samithi.

It is for the first time since the Pinarayi Vijayan government assumed power that the UDF and LDF came together for a joint protest against the Centre. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 enacted by the Parliament, amended the Citizenship Act of 1955 providing a path to Indian citizenship for religious minorities, except Muslims, from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

